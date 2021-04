Ruins of Saint Paul's Cathedral

Street Art and Street Exercise

While wandering through the historic Portuguese part of town, I stumbled upon a little park that was seemingly the designated street art area of Macau. Bright colors dominated the walls--contrasting incredibly with the dull and rainy sky.As in a few other Asian cities I've been to ( Bangkok and Beijing in particular,) the community established a makeshift, outdoor gym with a few aerobics machines.This girl was certainly not working too hard, definitely more occupied with texting than getting a good sweat on. But I must say, I respected her for exercising during her lunch break!