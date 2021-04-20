Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ruins of Saint Paul's Cathedral

Rua de São Lourenço, Macao
+853 2857 3760
Street Art and Street Exercise Macau Macau
Breathe in, Breathe out Macau Macau
Street Art and Street Exercise Macau Macau
Breathe in, Breathe out Macau Macau

More info

Sun - Sat 5:30am - 11:30pm

Street Art and Street Exercise

While wandering through the historic Portuguese part of town, I stumbled upon a little park that was seemingly the designated street art area of Macau. Bright colors dominated the walls--contrasting incredibly with the dull and rainy sky.

As in a few other Asian cities I've been to (Bangkok and Beijing in particular,) the community established a makeshift, outdoor gym with a few aerobics machines.

This girl was certainly not working too hard, definitely more occupied with texting than getting a good sweat on. But I must say, I respected her for exercising during her lunch break!
By Scott Thomsen

More Recommendations

Scott Thomsen
almost 7 years ago

Breathe in, Breathe out

In Macau, off a side street not too far away from the majestic Ruins of Saint Paul's Cathedral, I wandered into an "art park" filled to the brim with incredible street art.

I particularly enjoyed this image.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30