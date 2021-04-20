Ruins of Saint Paul's Cathedral
Rua de São Lourenço, Macao
+853 2857 3760
Sun - Sat 5:30am - 11:30pm
Street Art and Street ExerciseWhile wandering through the historic Portuguese part of town, I stumbled upon a little park that was seemingly the designated street art area of Macau. Bright colors dominated the walls--contrasting incredibly with the dull and rainy sky.
As in a few other Asian cities I've been to (Bangkok and Beijing in particular,) the community established a makeshift, outdoor gym with a few aerobics machines.
This girl was certainly not working too hard, definitely more occupied with texting than getting a good sweat on. But I must say, I respected her for exercising during her lunch break!
almost 7 years ago
Breathe in, Breathe out
In Macau, off a side street not too far away from the majestic Ruins of Saint Paul's Cathedral, I wandered into an "art park" filled to the brim with incredible street art.
I particularly enjoyed this image.
