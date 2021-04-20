Ruggles Green - The Woodlands
2305 West Alabama Street SteR2, Houston, TX 77098, USA
| +1 713-533-0777
Sat, Sun 10:30am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Eat at the Greenest Restaurant in TexasRuggles Green opened its doors in 2008 as Houston's first Certified Green Restaurant. Using only the best local and organic ingredients, Ruggles Green sources its ingredients from over 17 local Houston farms. The menu is expansive, with an array of gluten free, dairy free, and vegetarian options, and its fast-casual environment keeps the entire experience simple and fresh.
almost 7 years ago
Certified Green, Certified Delicious
Ruggles Green is not to be confused with any other restaurant in Houston that uses the name 'Ruggles.' This restaurant separates itself from the pack by providing healthy food in a certified green environment. Many of their ingredients are organic as well as some of their wines. Try the veggie-nut hemp burger or the wood-fired quinoa mac and cheese.