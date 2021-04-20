Where are you going?
Rugby Field

Willy Field Rd
Southernmost Antarctica

Southernmost

Antarctica is the land of superlatives and as such, it is only appropriate that the Continent hosts the southernmost International athletic competition on earth. The New Zealand and the United States have an annual rugby match every year that is played on the Ross Ice Shelf, just off the coast of Ross Island near the research stations of Scott Base (NZ) and McMurdo Station (USA).
Both teams practice during the austral summer season when it is light outside 24 hours a day. Every year this competition inevitably culminates in a landslide win by the Kiwis. It is the ultimate Sunday afternoon sporting event for everyone in attendance.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
