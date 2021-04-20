Rugby Field
Willy Field Rd
SouthernmostAntarctica is the land of superlatives and as such, it is only appropriate that the Continent hosts the southernmost International athletic competition on earth. The New Zealand and the United States have an annual rugby match every year that is played on the Ross Ice Shelf, just off the coast of Ross Island near the research stations of Scott Base (NZ) and McMurdo Station (USA).
Both teams practice during the austral summer season when it is light outside 24 hours a day. Every year this competition inevitably culminates in a landslide win by the Kiwis. It is the ultimate Sunday afternoon sporting event for everyone in attendance.