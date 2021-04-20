rue Rogier Rue Rogier, 7000 Mons, Belgium

Belgians love sandwiches If I had to pick what I thought was the Belgian national dish, it would have to be "le sandwich". Give a Belgian a baguette (French bread) and throw meat and cheese and lettuce or really anything on it, and you have one happy Belgian.



In Mons there are sandwich shops everywhere and during the day it isn't unusual to see the local college students munching away, or even an old lady digging her new teeth into one of these well stuffed sandwiches.