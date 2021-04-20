Where are you going?
Rue du Petit Champlain

61 Rue du Petit Champlain, Québec, QC G1K 4H5, Canada
| +1 418-692-2613
birds in the window, bird on the wall Quebec City Canada

Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Wed 9:30am - 5pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 9pm

birds in the window, bird on the wall

Beneath the ramparts of Québec City's Citadelle, the 'Rue du Petit-Champlain' is one of the oldest streets in North America. From its beginnings in the 1600's, this French colonial lane became a neighborhood of Irish immigrants in the 19th century and today it's a pedestrian quarter full of boutiques and art galleries. Sure it's touristy, but it's historic and the Saint Lawrence River is just a block or two over.

In summer, grab a maple-sugar-coated ice-cream cone and wander the neighborhood. Watch out for the birds.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

