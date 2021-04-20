Ruby Restaurant Café Hoxton
8-9 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU, UK
| +44 20 3487 0277
The Precious Ruby of ShoreditchThe steak sandwich I had at Ruby of Shoreditch was incredible! Fresh as daisy and hot off the grill as it is meant to be. They have a daily changing menu, fresh ingredients and a very natural approach to food as the joy of one's life.
The prices are really cheap for London standards, as you can get a burger served with salad, or a mushroom and leek risotto for only 6 pounds. I would definitely recommend this place when strolling the streets of Shoreditch, and you feel like grabbing something to eat !