Rubondo Island Camp

Rubondo Island Camp, Tanzania This island’s chimpanzee population has long attracted zoologists. Now, visitors can play Jane Goodall at Rubondo Island Camp’s eight cottages. An extensive library and talks by chimp researchers enhance the experience.

From $620. 27/(0) 21-418- 0468. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Rubondo Island Camp