Rubin Museum of Art
Happy hour with live tabla music; a mindful meditation session; a collection of imposing shaman masks; and temporary exhibits like Henri Cartier Bresson’s photos of Gandhi’s final days. These are just a few of the varied reasons to visit the Rubin. It’s a museum on a mission—to promote cross-cultural understanding and provoke an emotional response as you explore the cultures of the Himalayas. The permanent collection dates back about 1,500 years and includes art from India, Mongolia, and Nepal. It’s organized by theme across six floors connected by a grand spiral staircase. For a moment of zen, be sure to stop in the Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room, part of the Sacred Spaces installation, featuring offering bowls, sculpture, and paintings.