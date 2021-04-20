Where are you going?
Rubin Museum of Art

150 W 17th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
Website
| +1 212-620-5000
Rubin Museum of Art New York New York United States
Sat, Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon, Thur 11am - 5pm
Wed 11am - 9pm
Fri 11am - 10pm

Happy hour with live tabla music; a mindful meditation session; a collection of imposing shaman masks; and temporary exhibits like Henri Cartier Bresson’s photos of Gandhi’s final days. These are just a few of the varied reasons to visit the Rubin. It’s a museum on a mission—to promote cross-cultural understanding and provoke an emotional response as you explore the cultures of the Himalayas. The permanent collection dates back about 1,500 years and includes art from India, Mongolia, and Nepal. It’s organized by theme across six floors connected by a grand spiral staircase. For a moment of zen, be sure to stop in the Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room, part of the Sacred Spaces installation, featuring offering bowls, sculpture, and paintings.
By Kate Appleton , AFAR Contributor
