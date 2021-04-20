Where are you going?
Rua Norberto de Araújo 18A

R. Norberto de Araújo 18A, 1100-126 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon's Smallest Saint Anthony Altar Lisboa Portugal

Lisbon's Smallest Saint Anthony Altar

As you make your way down into the heart of Lisbon's iconic Alfama district, you might want to take a specific narrow pass under the Portas do Sol belvedere. This one person at a time Moorish stairwell, gives way into a private top hill garden, where this little saint is shrined. The kitschiness of the colourful decoration and knick knacks that embellish it, the birds eye view of the tagus and the complete absence of persons, make this one the most interesting Saint Anthony in Lisbon.
By Nelson Carvalheiro , AFAR Local Expert

