Lost In
R. Dom Pedro V 56, 1250-094 Lisboa, Portugal
An Oasis in LisbonLooking for a spot for an evening drink with a view over Lisbon and away from the city bustle? Try this watering hole near Principe Real. Just look for the sign “Lost In” past the tunnel, and choose an armchair, a bed, or even a rocking chair.
A shanti house (shanti is a word for peace/tranquility), this place is decorated with warm colors, paintings, and details of India. Sit at the terrace or inside—for a drink, lunch, or dinner.
Also take a look at the shop, with clothing imported from India.