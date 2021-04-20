Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lost In

R. Dom Pedro V 56, 1250-094 Lisboa, Portugal
An Oasis in Lisbon Lisboa Portugal

An Oasis in Lisbon

Looking for a spot for an evening drink with a view over Lisbon and away from the city bustle? Try this watering hole near Principe Real. Just look for the sign “Lost In” past the tunnel, and choose an armchair, a bed, or even a rocking chair.

A shanti house (shanti is a word for peace/tranquility), this place is decorated with warm colors, paintings, and details of India. Sit at the terrace or inside—for a drink, lunch, or dinner.

Also take a look at the shop, with clothing imported from India.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points