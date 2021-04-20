Royale Eatery
273 Long Street
| +27 21 422 4536
Mon - Sat 12pm - 11:30pm
Best burger in Cape TownIf you're looking for something other than fine dining in Cape Town, I can't recommend anything better than the burgers at Royale Eatery. The Cheddar Royale almost bested me – I thought I'd only get through half of it, but in the end it was so delicious I just slowed down and conquered it entirely. Then I discovered that was nothing: they do burgers with twice as much meat, or a great big slab of wagyu....
I'm a big fan of a milkshake with my burger so I was thrilled to see that their selection was extensive, including some fairly unique flavours (Milo? Avocado and mint? Nuttikrust?) and a good old dash of booze (Orange, Jack Daniels and Peanut Butter sounds like a healthy option). Wish I'd had time to try them all.
almost 7 years ago
Real Burgers at Royale Eatery
The biggest challenge about eating at Royale is overcoming your FOMO (fear of missing out) when you see what your friends have ordered and wonder if you've made the right choice. Don't worry, all of their 50 gourmet burgers are delicious. The only people who are truly missing out are the people not eating at Royale. Its convenient Long Street location makes it a great place to grab a bite to eat while on a date or before a night out with friends.