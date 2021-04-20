Royale Eatery 273 Long Street

More info Mon - Sat 12pm - 11:30pm

Best burger in Cape Town If you're looking for something other than fine dining in Cape Town, I can't recommend anything better than the burgers at Royale Eatery. The Cheddar Royale almost bested me – I thought I'd only get through half of it, but in the end it was so delicious I just slowed down and conquered it entirely. Then I discovered that was nothing: they do burgers with twice as much meat, or a great big slab of wagyu....

I'm a big fan of a milkshake with my burger so I was thrilled to see that their selection was extensive, including some fairly unique flavours (Milo? Avocado and mint? Nuttikrust?) and a good old dash of booze (Orange, Jack Daniels and Peanut Butter sounds like a healthy option). Wish I'd had time to try them all.