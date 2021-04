Royal Tulip Brasilia Alvorada 1B - SHTN Trecho 1 - Asa Norte, Brasília - DF, 70800-200, Brazil

Brazilian Curves This contemporary curvy Brazilian lady sits right on the shores of Lago Paranoa. Comprised of a series of carefully crafted curves it is stunning both inside and out. The hotel is located right next to the residence of the president of Brazil and just a 10 minute drive into the heart of Brazil's capital. Luxury rooms, an undulating pool and some of the best sunsets in town are all reasons to stay in, though. Grab a caipirinha and settle down on the dock for one of Brasilia's best shows.