Royal Pig Pub & Kitchen
350 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA
| +1 954-617-7447
Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am
Beer, Burgers, and Bacon at the Royal PigWhat do you get when you combine New Orleans–style seafood, classic pub comfort cuisine and a gigantic surplus of bacon? The Royal Pig Pub & Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale celebrates swine, beer, and home-style entrees. The staff will take you out of Ft. Lauderdale's signature Spring Break scene and into a cozy, wood trimmed eatery with a wraparound bar, comfy booths, and an open kitchen.
A must-try is the RPP Bacon Mac'n'Cheese. Don't say we didn't warn you about the blend of warm Vermouth cream, parmesan, white cheddar, and Oaxaca cheese, Andouille breadcrumbs topped with crunchy bacon strips. Yes, it's that good!
The kitchen center is a huge rotisserie that is used for roasting duck, chicken, and pork. This is also the cooking hub for The Pig's famous ribs and chicken wings. They also make their own sausage and foie gras.
Be sure to try the melt-in-your-mouth bread pudding with caramel and blueberries—it's big enough to share. The duck nachos with chipotle sauce pair perfectly with one of the pub's many craft beers.
Don't forget about the cocktails, either. My favorite is the the Fountain of Youth, a refreshing libation of Absolut Berri-Acai, pomegranate juice, fresh lemon juice and blueberries topped with thyme leaves.
The Royal Pig is located in the heart of Las Olas, one of the most popular neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale.