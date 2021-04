Vegan Kebabs!

Donairs and kebabs are Germany 's fast food of choice, but it can be difficult for vegetarians and vegans to find quick options on the go.Enter Royal Kebabhaus, conveniently located near the Hauptbahnhof (main train station),which not only serves vegan kebabs, but ones that are so delicious that you'll never even notice the meat is missing!Closed on Sundays.