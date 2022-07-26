Where are you going?
Royal Concertgebouw

Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 900 6718345
Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam The Netherlands

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 1pm - 7pm

Royal Concertgebouw

Everyone from Gustav Mahler and Louis Armstrong to Led Zeppelin and Sting has graced the stage of this gilded neoclassical concert hall, which dates from 1888. The building has three theaters, but top billing goes to the 1,974-seat Main Hall, a grand, white-walled space that’s renowned for its superb acoustics. Home to the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, the venue hosts primarily classical-music performances, but there are also occasional jazz and pop shows. If you’re short on cash, free lunchtime concerts take place every Wednesday (except in July and August). Or sign up for a 75-minute guided tour (in English) for €10 (about $12).
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

