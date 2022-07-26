Royal Concertgebouw
Everyone from Gustav Mahler and Louis Armstrong to Led Zeppelin and Sting has graced the stage of this gilded neoclassical concert hall, which dates from 1888. The building has three theaters, but top billing goes to the 1,974-seat Main Hall, a grand, white-walled space that’s renowned for its superb acoustics. Home to the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, the venue hosts primarily classical-music performances, but there are also occasional jazz and pop shows. If you’re short on cash, free lunchtime concerts take place every Wednesday (except in July and August). Or sign up for a 75-minute guided tour (in English) for €10 (about $12).