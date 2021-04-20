Where are you going?
Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas

San Pedro, Belize
| +501 226-4220
Learn to Surf at Sea San Pedro Belize

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Learn to Surf at Sea

Think you need to be in the open water to learn to surf? Think again. Royal Caribbean's legendary Flowrider is fun, and a challenge, for all ages.

Test your skills at stand-up surfing or boogie boarding on this incredible machine that recirculates 35,000 gallons of water per minute in order to create the perfect wave.

For all ages and skill levels, the Flowrider is fun for participants and audiences alike!
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

