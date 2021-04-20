Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas
San Pedro, Belize
| +501 226-4220
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Learn to Surf at SeaThink you need to be in the open water to learn to surf? Think again. Royal Caribbean's legendary Flowrider is fun, and a challenge, for all ages.
Test your skills at stand-up surfing or boogie boarding on this incredible machine that recirculates 35,000 gallons of water per minute in order to create the perfect wave.
For all ages and skill levels, the Flowrider is fun for participants and audiences alike!