Royal Albert Hotel

140 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9281 2522
A Historic Pub's Second Life Surry Hills Australia

More info

Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 12am

Standing in its current location since 1927, the Royal Albert Hotel was formerly known as the Jam Tin for the container behind the bar that held patron tabs, some of them quite hefty. Today, the Royal Albert continues this legacy of hospitality, serving a huge selection of craft beers and several ciders—on tap, in bottles, and, for a couple special ones, on an old-school hand pump. (Try Willie Smith's organic cider and Young Henry's Real Ale, often served on the hand pump). Albert makes burgers and crinkle-cut fries, while the Bamboo Bar next door will deliver dumplings, pancakes, buns, and spring rolls. Come at happy hour (5-7pm everyday) for $5 house beers, wines, or spirits, and on the third Saturday of the month for a vinyl soundtrack from the 50s and 60s. Also look out for regular tap takeovers by Australian breweries.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

