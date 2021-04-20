Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rovaniemi

Rovaniemi, Finland
Reindeer sleigh ride at the Arctic Circle Rovaniemi Finland

Reindeer sleigh ride at the Arctic Circle

Of of the favorite things to do in Rovaniemi, in Santa's Village, was to take reindeer sleigh rides. Very inexpensive and allot of fun.
It was especially fun for the kids.
I was very surprised to see how small reindeer are. For some reason, I always imagined them large but they are tiny.

The village itself is a lot of fun with ice slides, a giant snow man, lots of Christmas decorations, a huge Christmas tree in the middle of the village and meeting Santa of course.

By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points