Rovaniemi Rovaniemi, Finland

Reindeer sleigh ride at the Arctic Circle Of of the favorite things to do in Rovaniemi, in Santa's Village, was to take reindeer sleigh rides. Very inexpensive and allot of fun.

It was especially fun for the kids.

I was very surprised to see how small reindeer are. For some reason, I always imagined them large but they are tiny.



The village itself is a lot of fun with ice slides, a giant snow man, lots of Christmas decorations, a huge Christmas tree in the middle of the village and meeting Santa of course.



