Route 11 Potato Chips

Chips of the Valley
Potato chips can be included in the list of Shenandoah Valley pleasures. Started in an old feed store, owner Sarah Cohen has transformed this company into a state-of-the-art chipping factory. Eschewing the continuous fry methods of big-name companies, Route 11 has become famous for their old-fashioned, handmade kettle style cooked chips like the Lightly Salted, Sour Cream and Chives, and the habanero-flavored Mama Zuma's Revenge. Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, take advantage of their "fry viewing" tours. It's free, followed by chip sampling.