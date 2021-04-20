Where are you going?
Route 11 Potato Chips

11 Edwards Way, Mt Jackson, VA 22842, USA
Website
| +1 540-477-9664
Chips of the Valley Mount Jackson Virginia United States

More info

Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Chips of the Valley

Potato chips can be included in the list of Shenandoah Valley pleasures. Started in an old feed store, owner Sarah Cohen has transformed this company into a state-of-the-art chipping factory. Eschewing the continuous fry methods of big-name companies, Route 11 has become famous for their old-fashioned, handmade kettle style cooked chips like the Lightly Salted, Sour Cream and Chives, and the habanero-flavored Mama Zuma's Revenge. Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, take advantage of their "fry viewing" tours. It's free, followed by chip sampling.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

