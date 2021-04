Rouge Tomate 126 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011, USA

Modern American Fare When thinking of American food a small, seasonal and well balanced meal isn't what you'd expect but Rouge Tomate serves dishes with modern appeal. Wholesome, locally grown ingredients (thanks to the in-house nutritionist) produce refreshing and flavorful dishes. Floor to celling chic, it's popular with Upper East Side New Yorkers– so make a reservation and dress up.