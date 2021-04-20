Award-Winning Fare with a View
One of only two Canadian restaurants to ever make the S. Pellegrino Top 100 list, this Inglewood fine dining establishment has reopened post-flood with a revamped, local, seasonal menu. When the weather permits, take a seat on the garden patio overlooking trees, flowers, and much of the restaurant’s edible herb and vegetable garden instead of the restored early 20th Century home’s other options—the parlor, dining room, or atrium. Try the halibut and fennel tea with scallop crudo and fava bean bubbles, followed by the seared local duck breast with lentils, shiitake mushrooms and cherry gastrique. The restaurant now also has a more casual offshoot in the Signal Hill neighborhood.