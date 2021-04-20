Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rouge

1240 8 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0M7, Canada
Website
| +1 403-531-2767
Award-Winning Fare with a View Calgary Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 1:30pm

Award-Winning Fare with a View

One of only two Canadian restaurants to ever make the S. Pellegrino Top 100 list, this Inglewood fine dining establishment has reopened post-flood with a revamped, local, seasonal menu. When the weather permits, take a seat on the garden patio overlooking trees, flowers, and much of the restaurant’s edible herb and vegetable garden instead of the restored early 20th Century home’s other options—the parlor, dining room, or atrium. Try the halibut and fennel tea with scallop crudo and fava bean bubbles, followed by the seared local duck breast with lentils, shiitake mushrooms and cherry gastrique. The restaurant now also has a more casual offshoot in the Signal Hill neighborhood.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points