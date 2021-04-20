Rotorua
Rotorua, New Zealand
Find Geothermal Spots in RotoruaBefore traveling to Rotorua, everyone will warn you that it smells like rotten eggs. Don't be put off, that's only because of the amazing geothermal features of the area. And the smell comes and goes, too.
Sitting on a caldera, Rotorua has everything you could ask for in terms of geothermal activity. From active geysers to bubbling mud pools to steaming lakes and boiling volcanic streams, you won't be bored exploring here.
While hiking nearby, you might even catch a glimpse of the famous volcano, Mount Tarawera, which erupted in the 19th century creating one of the youngest geothermal systems in the world.
Along with plenty of hot springs and spas, and of course the obligatory adventure sports—we are in New Zealand after all—Rotorua is perfect for anyone coming to the North Island.