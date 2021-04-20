Rothenburg ob der Tauber Rothenburg ob der Tauber, 91541 Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany

Fairy tale town We spent a wonderful afternoon in the walled medieval town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, about one and a half hours from Stuttgart. Rothenburg ob der Tauber brings the Middle Ages and the Renaissance to life, before your eyes.The unique atmosphere of Rothenburg can be experienced when you stroll through the town, where you will discover evidence of a bygone age on almost every corner: lovingly restored house fronts, fountains, gables, bay windows and street signs all provide reminders of everyday life long ago.



It was on my bucket list for a long time. A bit too touristy if you can stay until the evening the streets clear and it becomes quiet. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The movie The Wonderful Life of the Brothers Grimm was filmed here in 1962. Rothenburg ob der Tauber is one of 3 walled cities on the famous Romantic Road.