Rotary Park Environmental Center 5505 Rose Garden Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33914, USA

Explore Florida's Natural Beauty Explore the gorgeous landscape of the west coast of Florida at the Rotary Park Environmental Center by walking the 97-acre Nature Trail. You'll see a variety of native animals and wildlife, right along the Gulf Coast.



The 4,200-square-foot environmental center is used for gardening and nature-related classes, exercise classes, summer camp, and is home to the annual Burrowing Owl Festival and several large native plant sales throughout the year.



Other park features include the Liam J. Perk Playground, the Thomas J. Allen Memorial Butterfly House, towers with great views, a scenic picnic area, and a dog park.



