Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rotary Park Environmental Center

5505 Rose Garden Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33914, USA
Website
| +1 239-549-4606
Explore Florida's Natural Beauty Cape Coral Florida United States

Explore Florida's Natural Beauty

Explore the gorgeous landscape of the west coast of Florida at the Rotary Park Environmental Center by walking the 97-acre Nature Trail. You'll see a variety of native animals and wildlife, right along the Gulf Coast.

The 4,200-square-foot environmental center is used for gardening and nature-related classes, exercise classes, summer camp, and is home to the annual Burrowing Owl Festival and several large native plant sales throughout the year.

Other park features include the Liam J. Perk Playground, the Thomas J. Allen Memorial Butterfly House, towers with great views, a scenic picnic area, and a dog park.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points