Rosses i Torrades Celler de Cerveses, Carrer Consell de Cent, 192

Carrer del Consell de Cent, 192, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
Website
Sample local and international microbrew beers Barcelona Spain

Rosses i Torrades is a beer-afficionado's paradise of sorts. Here lager-lovers can flip through beer-themed books, examine home-brewing kits, and search out their favorite international beers.

Of course your best bet for a unique-to-Barcelona experience is to ask the shop attendant for suggestions on beers made in Catalonia and other parts of Spain. Know nine other people that like beer in Barcelona and have some spare time and cash? Contact Rosses i Torrades ahead of time to arrange a tasting on site.

By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

