Rosses i Torrades Celler de Cerveses, Carrer Consell de Cent, 192

Sample local and international microbrew beers

Rosses i Torrades is a beer-afficionado's paradise of sorts. Here lager-lovers can flip through beer-themed books, examine home-brewing kits, and search out their favorite international beers.Of course your best bet for a unique-to- Barcelona experience is to ask the shop attendant for suggestions on beers made in Catalonia and other parts of Spain . Know nine other people that like beer in Barcelona and have some spare time and cash? Contact Rosses i Torrades ahead of time to arrange a tasting on site.