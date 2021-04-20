Ross Castle
Ross Island, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland
| +353 64 663 5851
More info
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5:45pm
Swim with the King of Ross Castle, Killarney National Park, County Kerry, Ireland.The ancestral home of the O'Donoghue Clan, beautiful Ross Castle is nestled in the heart of Killarney National Park, on the shores of Lough Leane. The castle is impressive, the surrounding countryside serene, and the lake rife with ghosts and monster.
Wait, what?
That's right. Ghosts. Once upon a time, the head of the O'Donoghue Clan jumped out a window and into the lake. For good measure, he took his horse along with him, but not before collecting his favorite table and his entire library. Legend holds that O'Donoghue now sits at the bottom of the lake, where he studies the history of aquaculture, day after day. Fishing at the bottom of the lake stinks.