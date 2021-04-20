Where are you going?
Rosina Perfumery

Giannitsopoulou 6, Athina 166 74, Greece
Website
| +30 21 3023 2875
Perfumes and Silks Athens Greece
Athens Greece
Mon, Wed, Sat 9am - 4pm
Tue, Thur, Fri 9am - 9pm

Perfumes and Silks

With lines of exclusive scents and Greek silk products, this cute shop is a hidden gem along the coast south of Athen's city center. The family-run perfumery is carrying out their Egyptian grandfather's legacy of providing unique scents to new markets. Rosina had dreamed of opening a shop in Greece and, years after his passing it has become a reality: the family has set up a shop he'd be proud of. They even named the business after him.

By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

