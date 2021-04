Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park 1414 Harbour Way S #3000, Richmond, CA 94804, USA

Rosie the Riveter in Richmond Rosie the Riveter Museum in Richmond celebrates an era of women's history with great historical impact. A spot dedicated to the stories of WWII wartime prep that is a significant part of the history in this area of the East Bay. It was a naval yard, but more than that it was a moment in time where sex and color were overlooked in the name of service for our country in a time of need. This is a great museum which is part of a historical bike/walking trail in the Richmond marina area.