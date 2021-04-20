Røisheim
On first glance, Røisheim looks much like it did in 1858, when the onetime working farm opened as a coach station for travelers braving Norway’s highest mountain pass, Sognefjellsveien. The property comprises 14 wood-clad buildings that date back to the 1700s, and though their historical exteriors are protected by Norwegian law, the interiors of the 20 guest rooms housed within them have been modernized without forsaking the rustic charm that greeted guests like Edvard Grieg and Henrik Ibsen. Four-poster beds are strewn with ultra-soft sheepskins, and most have one of the most unique soaking tubs you’re likely to encounter: a large wooden barrel that you climb into from a small stepladder—a nod to the 19th century updated with the luxury of running water. The traditional Norwegian breakfast buffet will set you right for the morning; if you desire sustenance while exploring nearby Jotunheimen National Park, the staff is happy to prepare a bag lunch for you. Just save room for the four-course dinners, which are served in front of a fire in the cozy dining room and centered on local game and produce.