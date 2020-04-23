Rosewood Washington, D.C. 1050 31st St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA

Rosewood Washington, D.C. Once upon a time, over-the-top luxury was only for royalty. When Rosewood opened its first mid-Atlantic outpost along the historic C&O Canal in Georgetown, however, it offered exclusive decadence to, well, everyone else. From the moment you book a room, you enter a rarified world where your every whim can be fulfilled. A personal assistant will call in advance to set a check-in time (whenever is convenient for you) and take any special requests for your minibar and room. Upon arrival, the staff welcomes you by name, and nearly everything comes included, from the nonalcoholic minibar to clothes pressing. Much of the hotel is open only to guests—the rooftop bar, pool, and boutique gym with panoramic views of the monuments, as well as the library-like Living Room, with its floor-to-ceiling onyx fireplace and art deco chairs that beg for heavy conversations, which only accentuates the feeling of a private club. Even arriving at the acclaimed Cut by Wolfgang Puck for a reservation (because reservations are necessary at this D.C. hot spot) is a matter of understanding; the host simply welcomes you and leads you to your table, nary a glance at a list nor a request for your name.