Rosewood Luang Prabang
Nauea Village, Laos
| +856 71 211 155
Photo courtesy of Rosewood Luang Prabang
Rosewood Luang PrabangWhy we love it: A dreamy hideaway set beside its very own waterfall
The Highlights:
- Guestrooms that tell stories about Laotian history
- A restaurant committed to serving local dishes
- A location just 15 minutes from town that still feels worlds away
The Review:
The sounds of a gentle waterfall; a bridge that doubles as a bar; giant, pumpkin-colored lanterns that light up the grounds at night—all that and more comes together to help make Rosewood’s first property in Laos something particularly special. Imagined by noted American-born, Bangkok-based designer Bill Bensley, the forested resort is centered around The Great House, a dramatic, open-air pavilion that serves as the main restaurant (there are interior spaces with fireplaces for the rare chilly evening), as well as the reception. Just off The Great House sits the pool; both look out over a mellow river—bisected by a small waterfall—that runs through the property.
From there, the 23 accommodations climb either side of the river. Spacious riverside rooms and suites occupy their own two-story building; most interconnect, so you can take an entire floor if traveling with a group. (Note that you can also fish off the decks of the lower-level rooms, using the provided equipment.) Riverside villas offer a bit more space; waterfall pool villas have their own super-sized plunge pools, sun deck, and outdoor wooden tub; and hilltop tents—another first for Rosewood—have dining areas and sweeping views. Each room is inspired by a different historical person or group—from French-Indochine explorers and artists to Laotian hill tribes—so while they’re all awash in bold patterns and beautiful furnishings, the decor and design specifics differ. You might find original engravings and newspaper clippings from the colonial period, or a collection of whimsical hats, or even an unfinished canvas waiting for your contribution.
Along with the pool, shared facilities include the main restaurant, where French chef Sebastien Rubis—a designated Chef Ambassador of the United Nations for his work in preserving Laotian culinary traditions—serves flavorful Laotian dishes made with foraged ingredients. The Elephant Bar is the place for evening drinks literally over the river (the bar is set on a bridge), while a tented riverside spa offers treatments using Laotian techniques and herbs from the hotel’s garden; services can also be booked with a local healer. The resort even offers transfers to and from town and a wide array of excursions—from Mekong day cruises and visits with Buddhist monks to a tour of an elephant sanctuary—but be sure to save time for just chilling on property.