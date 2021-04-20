Rosewood Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Rosewood Abu Dhabi Work travelers are likely already familiar with Al Maryah Island, home to Abu Dhabi’s business district, but vacationers have plenty of reason to make a pit stop. Retail addicts will appreciate the more than 130 luxury shops—including Celine, Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs, and Bottega Veneta—at The Galleria, a gleaming, glass-enclosed mall along the island’s waterfront. Gastronomes will follow suit at the shopping outlet’s nine restaurants. And when they need a place to rest for the evening, they need look no further than a few stories up to Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Connected to The Galleria by a series of corridors, the hotel’s 189 guest rooms have tech-friendly amenities—everything from climate to black-out curtains is controlled with an in-room iPad—and a masculine aesthetic highlighted by stone tiling and dark wood paneling. Palms seem to sprout up from the pool, which is shaded with metal sculptures that look like futuristic trees, and the spa offers can’t-miss hammam cleansing treatments.