The Greenway Carousel

Take a Ride on Fanciful Native Creatures
The newest addition to The Rose Kennedy Greenway is a carousel featuring colorful animals, fish and insects native to the New England area. Inspired by the drawings of Boston
school children, the fanciful creatures are the creation of local artist Jeff Briggs. The 36 seats are unique and make the ride one of the most accessible in the area for both young and old with physical or sensory disabilities. Watching the wings of the butterfly move gently to music ranging from Raffi to the Star Wars theme is sure to bring out the kid in all who visit.