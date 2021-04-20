Where are you going?
The Greenway Carousel

Rose Kennedy Greenway, Boston, MA 02114, USA
Take a Ride on Fanciful Native Creatures Boston Massachusetts United States

Sun - Thur 11am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm

The newest addition to The Rose Kennedy Greenway is a carousel featuring colorful animals, fish and insects native to the New England area. Inspired by the drawings of Boston school children, the fanciful creatures are the creation of local artist Jeff Briggs. The 36 seats are unique and make the ride one of the most accessible in the area for both young and old with physical or sensory disabilities. Watching the wings of the butterfly move gently to music ranging from Raffi to the Star Wars theme is sure to bring out the kid in all who visit.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert
