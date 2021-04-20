Rose Inn Kaya Guyaba, Rincon, Caribbean Netherlands

Fresh Local Cuisine at Rose Inn in Rincon The perfect itinerary for exploring the northern part of Bonaire includes a trip to Washington Slagbaai National Park for a hike, a relaxed swim, and some cliff jumping at Boca Slagbaai. Make a stop at the Cadushy Distillery, where the world's only cactus liqueur is produced, and then enjoy some local food at Rose Inn in Rincon. The menu is brief and changes daily—it's not even written down. The vibe is completely mellow: Caribbean beats play in the background, a breeze blows gently through the garden patio, the food is delicious and fresh, and, well, the service is relaxed, too.