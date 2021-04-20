Rose House
220 Hualin Rd, WuSi Lu ZhongYang ShangWu Qu, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350003
| +86 591 8819 9957
Photo courtesy of Rose House
High Tea the Fuzhou WayEnamored with the English rose and ritual beverage, artist Mr. Huang Tenghui brought the tradition of high tea to Asia. With his collection of floral paintings and delicate china, he has created a relaxing, artistic atmosphere in the center of Fuzhou. The full tea service is very English (complete with tiers of miniature pastries) but it boasts distinctly Asian elements, like the delicious Rose lychee iced tea.
Near Shutang Road.
华林路220号最佳西方财富酒店大堂(近树汤路)