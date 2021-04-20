Rose and Sons 176 Dupont St, Toronto, ON M5R 2E6, Canada

More info Sun - Wed 5pm - 10pm Thur - Sat 5pm - 11pm

Best Ribs in Toronto: Big Crow Tucked behind the popular Rose and Sons is the large yet clandestine wooden back patio of Big Crow. The CN Rail Train and lots of chatter provide the background noise for groups of friends gathering around over some incredible baby back ribs. Smoked over a wooden fire and smothered with pesto and cherry tomatoes, these ribs are the real deal!



Big Crow serves more than ribs: you can munch over rabbit, steak and lobster. The side dishes and appetizers are not to be ignored, either. The steel head trout poke is a fishy yet texturized version of nachos (and incredibly declicious); we absolutely loved the grilled corn salad, the potato salad and the pork and beans. If you have room for dessert, Big Crow dishes up junky ice cream sandwiches like s’mores and pb&j on brioche. It is absolutely worth smelling like a campfire the next day (truly, the Canadian way).



It’s a glutton’s delight and it’s a carnivore’s paradise!