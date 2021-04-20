Rose and Sons
176 Dupont St, Toronto, ON M5R 2E6, Canada
| +1 647-748-3287
More info
Sun - Wed 5pm - 10pm
Thur - Sat 5pm - 11pm
Best Ribs in Toronto: Big CrowTucked behind the popular Rose and Sons is the large yet clandestine wooden back patio of Big Crow. The CN Rail Train and lots of chatter provide the background noise for groups of friends gathering around over some incredible baby back ribs. Smoked over a wooden fire and smothered with pesto and cherry tomatoes, these ribs are the real deal!
Big Crow serves more than ribs: you can munch over rabbit, steak and lobster. The side dishes and appetizers are not to be ignored, either. The steel head trout poke is a fishy yet texturized version of nachos (and incredibly declicious); we absolutely loved the grilled corn salad, the potato salad and the pork and beans. If you have room for dessert, Big Crow dishes up junky ice cream sandwiches like s’mores and pb&j on brioche. It is absolutely worth smelling like a campfire the next day (truly, the Canadian way).
It’s a glutton’s delight and it’s a carnivore’s paradise!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Best Diner Burger
Hipster diner, Rose and Sons, knows their meat and they do it their way with their patty melt. Cooked rare, hugged between a grilled cheese sandwich and topped with crispy onions and a chili mayo, this is the craving you want satisfied on a chilly day. Top it off with the blueberry soaked bread pudding for a truly gluttonous experience.
Though there are other delectable diner classics on the menu, the patty melt is a classic and one of the many reasons Torontonians will flock to the "nowhere area" of the Annex at Davenport and Avenue and wait in line at this 20-seat boite.
Photo: with permission from Joel Solish (Twitter: @foodie411).
Though there are other delectable diner classics on the menu, the patty melt is a classic and one of the many reasons Torontonians will flock to the "nowhere area" of the Annex at Davenport and Avenue and wait in line at this 20-seat boite.
Photo: with permission from Joel Solish (Twitter: @foodie411).