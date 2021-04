Rosa's Cantina 75-5805 Alii Drive

A Hawaiian Cantina For a little Mexican flare on the Big Island, Rosa's Cantina in Kailua-Kona fries up fajitas, tostadas, tamales, and tacos while the sun dips into the ocean and the palm trees gently sway.



After sunset, the cantina lights up the night with music and a festive atmosphere. Rosa's caters to those who want to find a little nightlife in town.



***Rumor has it that Rosa's is now closed.