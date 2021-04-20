Where are you going?
Classic Chilean Cuisine at Trucker Road Stop Rengo Chile

This unassuming restaurant off the Route 5 (Panamerican Highway) South got started in 1947 and became famous among the truckers who followed the route. In 2008, the original restaurant, which has haphazardly grown, burnt to the ground and was rebuilt, to double the size.

The locals still pack in all day long to eat huge portions of homemade, classic Chilean cuisine that rotates seasonally. There are no shortcuts in the kitchen; the "pan amasado," or country-style bread, is made throughout the day and served with a piquant chili sauce. The specialty of the house in the summer are corn-based specialties like the corn-basil tamales, "humitas" (in photos), and iconic corn pie. During the winter, savory stews like cazuela are cornerstones as are the perennial favorite cuts of meat like "plateada," enough for two people to eat.

Juan y Medio also has a good list of artisan beers to wash down the meal, or you can follow Chileans' suit and try one of the sweet sodas with flavor of the local papaya, Bilz.

Route 5 South Km. 109, Rosario, Chile +56 72 521 726 (reservations not necessary)
By Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert

