Rosalie Gourmet Market
164 Baroona Rd, Paddington QLD 4064, Australia
| +61 7 3876 6222
Sat, Sun 7am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
Coffee Perch in Rosalie Village, BrisbaneRosalie Gourmet Market has been a Brisbane institution for as long as I can remember and is my favourite gourmet provider in town. They've just opened a cute little cafe upstairs, bursting with gorgeous cookbooks and a few interesting cooking utensils.
Walk up the hill beside Rosalie Gourmet Market to find the stairs that lead to the cafe. They do a great coffee, so grab a paper and a Flat White and sit on their little verandah, overlooking the rest of Rosalie Village on a Saturday or Sunday morning - prime time for people watching (and playing Spot the Yuppie Hipster Baby). It was in here in this part of Paddington that I heard a mum tell the waitress at Moga that sashimi was her baby's favourite food. Only in Paddington.