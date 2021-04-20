Where are you going?
Root

200 Julia Street
| +1 504-309-7800
Darn Good Farm-to-Table Dining In NOLA New Orleans Louisiana United States

Darn Good Farm-to-Table Dining In NOLA

In a city known for rich and spicy cuisine, this fine-dining spot near the waterfront mixes fresh ingredients in cool and inventive ways. Start with the Louisiana pickled shrimp appetizer, which also comes with some of the best deviled eggs you'll ever have. Don't forget to sample the sweet tea country-fried chicken wings, too, if only for how their pairing with miso butterscotch biscuits (!!!) will send you to culinary nirvana. With a laser focus on seasonal fare, expect the freshest in vegetables, fruits, and herbs ... even in your cocktails. The Moscow mule-esque St. Peter's Burro is a standout.
By Farah Fleurima , AFAR Local Expert

