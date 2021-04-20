Buddha lit up by Diwali at the Root Institute in Bodhgaya, India

Fireworks burst in pulsing staccato outside of the tall Root Institute walls in Bodhgaya, India, the city where Buddha was enlightened. Inside the weeklong meditation and Buddhism class, it was silence save for an hour a day. Hindus, Christians, Muslims, and Buddhists gathered to learn about the middle way during the joyous Diwali festival. In quiet celebration, we lit candles around the grounds and watched Buddha glow.