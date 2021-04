ROOST House of Juice 11 Free St, Portland, ME 04101, USA

Let's Drink to Your Health The juice scene has definitely had a boost of late and Roost House of Juice is a welcome addition. Their juice combos come with a sense of humor, which only adds to the feeling of wellbeing when you drink one. Try the Regulator, Raise Your GPA, or—my favorite—Emerge & See, and I bet you'll agree. They have some fun mocktails, dessert-worthy smoothies, and a menu of small plates in addition to a few wines. Just make sure to save room for the liquid carrot cake.