Roomers Baden-Baden
One of the swankiest hotels in Baden-Baden, Roomers features stylish interiors by Piero Lissoni, including a seductive lobby with an old, 13-foot church door and playful Pop Art re-creations of Old Master works. Conveniently situated close to the city’s main sights—the Festspielhaus and Museum Frieder Burda are within walking distance—the hotel houses 130 rooms and suites that, while sometimes on the small side, are just as chic as the lobby, with mid-century-style furnishings and mod cons like flat-screen TVs and Bluetooth speakers. The in-house restaurant, Moriki (from famous Berlin chef The Duc Ngo), serves trendy Pan-Asian cuisine like gyoza
soup and sushi, while the rooftop bar offers carefully crafted cocktails, an outdoor terrace, and a small but sleek pool built on a plinth. There’s also a spa on the fourth floor overlooking the Black Forest.