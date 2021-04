Burgers with a Bite

Located in the popular Graefekiez area between Kreuzberg and Neukolln, this burger bar & restaurant serves my favorite burgers in Berlin . Besides having a friendly staff, the restaurant lives up to the neighborhood's alternative reputation. The restaurant goes so far as to accept Bitcoin currency.But really, you come for the delicious burgers and the local brews. Get a classic burger or one of the daily specials, and wash it down with a locally brewed Rollberg.