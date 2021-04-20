Room 77
77 Graefestraße
| +49 30 31102260
Sun 5pm - 2am
Tue 5pm - 12am
Wed, Thur 5pm - 3am
Fri, Sat 5pm - 4am
Burgers with a BiteLocated in the popular Graefekiez area between Kreuzberg and Neukolln, this burger bar & restaurant serves my favorite burgers in Berlin. Besides having a friendly staff, the restaurant lives up to the neighborhood's alternative reputation. The restaurant goes so far as to accept Bitcoin currency.
But really, you come for the delicious burgers and the local brews. Get a classic burger or one of the daily specials, and wash it down with a locally brewed Rollberg.