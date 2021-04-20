Rook
751-767 Virginia Avenue
| +1 317-737-2293
More info
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm
Delicious Banh Mi-Inspired Sandwiches at RookRook is a new sandwich shop that is serving up tasty Vietnamese-style sandwiches. Inspired by the night stalls in Asian street markets, the owners have created a delicious menu of non-traditional banh mi-inspired sandwiches, all topped with pickled Korean radish & carrots, cilantro, mayonnaise, and jalapeños. The restaurant's namesake sandwich, the Rook, consists of a Vietnamese pork roll (sourced from local butcher Smoking Goose Meatery) topped with a chicken liver terrine.
My personal favorite is the light and tasty Magpie (pictured), with lime marinated ground chicken and the Crow's Nest, which features a sublime chinese BBQ pork.
The Rook proprietors also own two of my other favorite Indy restaurants, Siam Square and Black Market. Both are definitely worth checking out.