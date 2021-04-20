Ronda
29400 Ronda, Málaga, Spain
Roaming Through RondaAndalucia has recently stolen my heart, while working in Spain for Backroads and this town in the province of Malaga is a gem. Our staff hub is based in the town of Ronda and the old, historical parts of town and the breathtaking views you'll find on the formal town walks and bridges, are inspiring.
Ronda’s best known feature is the Puente Nuevo (the new bridge), which spans across a gorge over 300 feet deep and was built in 1793.
While you're traveling through Andalucia and seeing Malaga, Seville, Granada and others, I'd encourage you to have Ronda on your list for at least a full day and night of exploring.