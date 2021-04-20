Where are you going?
Ron Barcelo Distillery

Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Website
Discover the Dominican Republic's Finest: Ron Barceló Imperial Guayacanes Dominican Republic

Discover the Dominican Republic's Finest: Ron Barceló Imperial

Founded in 1930 by Julian Barceló in Santo Domingo, Ron Barceló has grown to become one of the top three rums in the Dominican Republic. One of the “three B’s” as their called: Barcelo, Brugal, and Bermudez.

The tour here doesn't get much into the hands-on production of the rum, and instead takes visitors through a kind of rum museum. It's worth it, though, when the tasting at the end includes local, organic chocolate to pair with some of the Dominican Republic's best rums!
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

