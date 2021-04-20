Double the Fun at Romita Comedor

Romita comedor doubles as a traditional eatery and a bar for night revelers. During the day, it offers traditional Mexican cuisine, such as tortilla soup, mole or corundas (a triangular tamal) with green salsa. At night, cosmos, negronis, mojitos and caipirinhas are on the menu. Throw a spectacular view and great DJing into the mix and you’ve got the perfect place.







