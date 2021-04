Romantic Beach Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia

Happy Kayakers in the Perhentian Islands The beaches on Palau Kecil (literally "small island" and the smaller of the two Perhentian Islands off the north west coast of Malaysia) have very simple, descriptive names: Long Beach is long and sandy, Coral Cove is sheltered and filled with coral and Romantic Beach is a perfect spot to kayak with someone you love.