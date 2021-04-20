Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Romanengo Pietro Fu Stefano Srl

Viale Mojon, 1 R, 16122 Genova GE, Italy
Website
| +39 010 819051
Behind the scenes in a 240-year-old chocolate factory Genova Italy

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm

Behind the scenes in a 240-year-old chocolate factory

A few times a year, Pietro Romanengo Fu Stefano (in the confectionary business in Genoa since 1780!) opens up its "factory" doors to small tours. If you happen to be in town during one of these days, you must go. After a brief explanation of the history of chocolate, how it made its way to Italy (and to Genoa more specifically), and how it is made today into bars and truffles and Easter eggs, head behind the scenes into the rooms where the magic actually happens. Learn firsthand from the original family how a chocolatier stays in business for 240 years, and sample a scrumptious spread of their delicious treats!
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points