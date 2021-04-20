Romanengo Pietro Fu Stefano Srl

Behind the scenes in a 240-year-old chocolate factory
A few times a year, Pietro Romanengo Fu Stefano (in the confectionary business in Genoa
since 1780!) opens up its "factory" doors to small tours. If you happen to be in town during one of these days, you must go. After a brief explanation of the history of chocolate, how it made its way to Italy (and to Genoa more specifically), and how it is made today into bars and truffles and Easter eggs, head behind the scenes into the rooms where the magic actually happens. Learn firsthand from the original family how a chocolatier stays in business for 240 years, and sample a scrumptious spread of their delicious treats!